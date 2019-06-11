3 charged in vandalism at old Missouri cemetery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 charged in vandalism at old Missouri cemetery

AURORA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say three teenagers are charged with damaging or destroying about 50 headstones - some dating back to the 1800s - in a southwest Missouri cemetery.

The Lawrence County prosecutor has charged Curtis Board, Matthew Levan and Holden Davenort, all 17 and from Aurora, with first-degree property damage, a felony, and first-degree trespassing

The Monett Times reports Board and Davenport are in custody but Levan has not been arrested.

Investigators say the damage at Lee Cemetery in Verona occurred in late May.

The same group, possibly with another person, is also suspected of causing about $4,000 damage at the Aurora municipal pool.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay said the suspects were arrested based on tips from area residents.

