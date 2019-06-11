Man injured in crash involving deputy

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- A Tennessee man is being treated for injuries he sustained when he was hit by a McCracken County Sheriff's deputy.

The accident happened while the deputy was escorting an ambulance on Lone Oak Road near Highland Boulevard in Paducah Monday afternoon.

Deputy Jim Wilson told Paducah Police he was escorting the ambulance when he noticed traffic stopped ahead of him. He tried to change lanes, but clipped the rear end of a 2004 Buick Ranier, driven by Steven Obermark.

Wilson says his cruiser then spun around, hitting the curb and running off the road. He said he attempted to correct the cruiser, but it collided with the side of a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by Tyler A. Edwards.

Wilson was not reported injured, nor was Obermark. Edwards was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment.