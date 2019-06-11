Teen pleads guilty to violence threats at Missouri schools - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen pleads guilty to violence threats at Missouri schools

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - A 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to threatening to commit mass shootings at several schools in northwest Missouri.

Andrew Lemon on Tuesday pleaded guilty to making a terrorist threat.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Lemon admitted that on April 28 he sent messages to five friends via SnapChat saying he would commit mass shootings at several schools including Lafayette, Benton, Central and Savannah high schools and Truman Middle School in St. Joseph and Savannah.

Several schools were locked down on April 29. Lemon was arrested that day at Lafayette High School, where he was a student.

He was sentenced to four years of probation and 120 days of shock treatment. If Lemon breaks his probation, he could face up to seven years in prison.

Information from: St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri, http://www.newspressnow.com

