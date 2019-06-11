15 people accused in drug distribution conspiracy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

15 people accused in drug distribution conspiracy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fifteen people are accused of federal crimes for allegedly bringing cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from Houston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and distributing it in the St. Louis area.

The indictments were announced Tuesday by the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis. Six of the suspects are from St. Louis, four are from Texas, four from Florida and one from Georgia.

Federal prosecutors say the drugs were transported by tractor-trailers and other vehicles that were specially built with concealed compartments.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. attorney's office began the investigation in March 2018. Authorities say more than 50 pounds of cocaine, more than 25 pounds of heroin and fentanyl, and more than $2 million in drug proceeds have been seized.

