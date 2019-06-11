Remains of Illinois Marine found months after plane crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Remains of Illinois Marine found months after plane crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say the remains of a central Illinois Marine have been recovered, months after he died in a plane crash off Japan's southern coast.

Cpl. Daniel Baker of Tremont was one of six Marines who died in the Dec. 6 crash. The 21-year-old was aboard a refueling plane that collided with a fighter jet.

The Marine Corps says Baker's remains were found during a salvage operation conducted from May 27 through June 7. In a written statement, the Marines expressed "deepest sympathy for all affected by this tragedy."

Baker was a 2015 graduate of Tremont High School, where he participated in robotics and soccer. He joined the Marines in 2016.

A memorial service was held in Baker's hometown in December.

