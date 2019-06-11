Girl, 11, is 2nd child fatally shot in St. Louis in 2 days

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, the second child to be shot and killed in the city in two days.

Police on Tuesday said Charnija Keys was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday. They are calling it a "suspicious death," and homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately released.

A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting. A second child was critically injured in that shooting. There have been no arrests.

