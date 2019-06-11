S. Illinois mobile home park evacuated due to high water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

S. Illinois mobile home park evacuated due to high water

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (AP) - Residents of a mobile home park in southern Illinois have been evacuated due to the high level of the Mississippi River.

An order was issued Monday night in East Cape Girardeau. Electricity was being cut off Tuesday. Members of the Illinois National Guard are building sandbag barriers in the area.

Mayor Joe Aden says his community is "pretty strong," but he's very grateful for the Guard's help. He says, "We couldn't do it without them."

It's unclear how many people are affected. The Red Cross was working on an emergency shelter.

The National Weather Service says the Mississippi River crested near 46.3 feet (14.1 meters) at Cape Girardeau, Missouri, late Monday.

