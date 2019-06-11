Mississippi River crests at Chester and Cape Girardeau

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon at a preliminary height of 46.52 feet, the second highest on record. The river is expected to hold around 46 feet through Wednesday morning and then gradually begin falling through the end of the week.

Three of the top four highest crests of record at Chester have occurred since 2015. The top five crests have all occurred in the last 30 years. The record still stands at 49.74 feet set in 1993.

In Cape Girardeau, the river has been holding steady around 46.3 feet since Monday afternoon. The highest mark came at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at 46.36 feet, making it the fourth highest crest on record. The river is expected to remain near 46.3 feet through Wednesday morning and gradually fall later this week.

The top eight highest crests on record have all occurred since 1990 with the record standing at 48.86 feet set in January 2016.

In Thebes, the Mississippi River had risen to 43.6 feet with an expected crest of Tuesday near this level. This height is the eighth highest on record. The record stands at 47.74 feet set in 2016.