Blues watch parties at both Busch, Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown St. Louis for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, even though the game itself is in Boston.

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins play the decisive game Wednesday night. A watch party at the Enterprise Center, home of the Blues, sold out within 10 minutes of tickets going on sale Monday.

So baseball's Cardinals decided to open Busch Stadium for a second watch party. The baseball team is out of town this week.

The hockey game will be shown on the main scoreboard at the ballpark. The Cardinals' game in Miami will be on a secondary scoreboard.

The Enterprise Center was also sold out for watch parties for the three previous out-of-town games in the series.

