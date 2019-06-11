Kyle Price Memorial Bass Tournament returns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kyle Price Memorial Bass Tournament returns

REND LAKE (WSIL) -- Family and friends of a fallen soldier from Jefferson County are coming together once again in his memory. Saturday (June 15) is the annual Kyle Price Memorial Bass Tournament.

It happens rain or shine at the Wayne Fitzgerrell Sailboat Harbor on Rend Lake. The first boat goes out at 6 a.m. You can learn more about the event and the Kyle Price Memorial Fund here.

