WSIL Summer Blood Drives return this Friday & Saturday

(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of life at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People who live near the intersection of Cherry and Rawlings Streets in Carbondale say they are searching for a 7-year-old girl.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Tuesday will be another dry day with cooler than normal temperatures, low humidity, and a lighter breeze than Monday.
PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Perry County Fair will kick off this weekend with live music, pageants and family fun.
ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- When the St. Louis Blues compete in game seven of the Stanley Cup finals Wednesday night in Boston, they'll have thousands of fans rooting them on at two massive watch parties back home.
LONDON (AP) - Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A judge in St. Louis has issued another order allowing Missouri's only abortion clinic to continue operating.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale City Council will discuss a resolution that would allow the city to purchase the Econolodge Motel (801 East Main Street) at its meeting Tuesday, June 11.
MARION (WSIL) -- Which talented young woman will capture the title of 2019 Miss Illinois? The pageant returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center again this year for a week of activities.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort could help a local dance team go to nationals in New York City.
