Another beautiful day, but showers return Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Brrr? It's a little cool to start the day for mid-June with temperatures back in the low 50s Tuesday morning. A few thin clouds are adding some color to the sky and offering up a gorgeous sunrise!

Tuesday will be another dry day with cooler than normal temperatures, low humidity, and a lighter breeze than Monday.

Another fast moving storm system is set to drop in on Wednesday bringing the next chance for showers and isolated t-storms. It's not the only rain chance in the 7 day forecast, so make sure to join meteorologist Nick Hausen for the latest on News 3 This Morning.