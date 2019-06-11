Chicago suburb to get federal money to ease rail congestion - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago suburb to get federal money to ease rail congestion

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) - A Chicago suburb is receiving federal money to help ease freight rail congestion.

Federal officials say the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded over $19 million to an interlocking system project in Dolton, which is roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Chicago.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth says over 100 freight and passenger trains use the system each day. Her office announced the federal money in a joint news release Monday with U.S. Sen. Durbin's office.

The money is being distributed through a partnership between Chicago, state and federal transportation officials as well as several rail agencies. The goal is to eliminate freight and rail bottlenecks, improve safety and boost the economy in the region.

