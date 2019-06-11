Perry County Fair provides opportunity for 4-H youth

PINCKNEYVILLE (WSIL) -- The Perry County Fair will kick off this weekend with live music, pageants and family fun. It will also provide an opportunity for local 4-H participants to demonstrate the knowledge and skills they have gained throughout their time in 4-H.

The youth select their projects early in the year in a wide variety of subject areas including cooking, sewing, robotics, visual arts, photography and much more.

4-H youth who raise beef, swine, sheep, goats, dairy and poultry for their annual projects can showcase them at the livestock show. Their finished projects are then auctioned at the livestock auction, which is open to the public.

The auction directly benefits local 4-H youth as they receive the full proceeds from the sale of their livestock. Since 1994, 4-H participants have sold 1,132 animals at the Perry County Fair during the livestock auction, which totals $502,607.63 in sales.

There will be nearly 100 animals from the Jackson/Randolph/Perry County 4-H participants up for auction at the 2019 auction as there is a limit of three animals per participant.

The following 4-H activities will take place during the Perry County Fair:

Sunday, June 16 6:00 p.m. Livestock Weigh-In

Monday, June 17 8:00 a.m. Livestock Show

Tuesday, June 18 11:00 a.m. Tractor Driving

Tuesday, June 18 4:30 p.m. Livestock Social

Tuesday, June 18 6:00 p.m. Livestock Auction

Wednesday, June 19 5:30 p.m. General Show

The University of Illinois Perry County Extension office will also be hosting a workshop for participants to build bat boxes for Pyramid State Park on Wednesday, June 19. All supplies will be provided and the workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All 4-H events are open to the public and free to attend.

Award-winning 4-H members will then go on to display their general projects at the Illinois State Fair. Participants will also exhibit in the State Fair junior livestock show as they compete for grand champion honors in sheep, goats, swine, dairy and beef. The State Fair events take place in Springfield, IL on August 12.

More information about the fair can be found here.