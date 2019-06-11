Blues watch party at Busch Stadium - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Blues watch party at Busch Stadium

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- When the St. Louis Blues compete in game seven of the Stanley Cup finals Wednesday night in Boston, they'll have thousands of fans rooting them on at two massive watch parties back home.

Tickets to a watch party at the Enterprise Center sold out quickly Monday afternoon.  Later in the day, the team announced a second watch party at Busch Stadium.

Tickets for the One Nation Watch Party at Busch Stadium go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold online only and a limited number of $20 tickets are available with a cap of four tickets per transaction.

Fans will be assigned the "best available seats" when buying tickets.  Fans can get their tickets on the MLB Ballpark mobile app.

Gates 1, 2 and 3 will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the watch party. The deciding game seven starts at 7 p.m. A limited food and drink menu will be offered at ballpark concession stands.

