Carbondale police searching for missing girl

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 7-year-old girl.

Patrice D. Dotson, age 7, was last seen on June 10 at 6:00 p.m in the 600 block of West Cherry Street.

Dotson is described as about 4’0” tall, weighing about 70 pounds, with brown eyes and braided black hair with multi-colored beads. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white tee shirt, and pink shoes.

Dotson is believed to be in the Carbondale area on foot.

If you have any information, call Carbondale Police at (618) 457-3200.

