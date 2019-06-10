Carbondale to discuss buying and demolishing Econolodge

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- People who live near the intersection of Cherry and Rawlings Streets in Carbondale say they are searching for a 7-year-old girl.
LONDON (AP) - Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A judge in St. Louis has issued another order allowing Missouri's only abortion clinic to continue operating.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale City Council will discuss a resolution that would allow the city to purchase the Econolodge Motel (801 East Main Street) at its meeting Tuesday, June 11.
MARION (WSIL) -- Which talented young woman will capture the title of 2019 Miss Illinois? The pageant returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center again this year for a week of activities.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort could help a local dance team go to nationals in New York City.
(WSIL) -- Illinois teachers are waiting on Governor J.B. Pritzker to sign into law a bill that will set a minimum teacher's salary at $40,000 per year.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Some West Frankfort residents say they fear for their lives. They claim a neighbor's living conditions, and his actions, pose dangers to others in the community.
MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.
