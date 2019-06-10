Carbondale to discuss buying and demolishing Econolodge

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Carbondale City Council will discuss a resolution that would allow the city to purchase the Econolodge Motel (801 East Main Street) at its meeting Tuesday, June 11.

The city applied for and received $2 million in funds through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' (IDNR) Flood Hazard Mitigation Program to acquire and demolish the property.

The City is not required to provide any matching funds. The property was appraised at $1.5 million and the owner has agreed to sell the property for the appraised amount.

A closing date has been set for June 19, at which time the City will take ownership of the property.

The City is in the process of preparing bid documents to demolish the property as soon as possible and restore it to a natural state which would include grass and trees.

Because the property is located within the designated floodplain, the property cannot ever be developed.