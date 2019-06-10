Miss Illinois 2019 comes to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Which talented young woman will capture the title of 2019 Miss Illinois? The pageant returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center again this year for a week of activities.

Contestants will compete for the titles of Miss Illinois and Miss Illinois' Outstanding Teen.

Events begin with a special opening ceremony at the Pavilion of the City of Marion Wednesday, June 12.

The competitions begin Wednesday evening at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center and continue through Saturday evening. Twenty-four contestants are competing for the title of Miss Illinois, another 21 are vying for Miss Illinois' Outstanding Teen. Along with the main competition, 28 adorable Miss Illinois Princesses will compete.

Last year, Grace Khachaturian of Champaign won the title of Miss Illinois with a platform of YOU Matter: Mental Health Education for Our Youth. Peyton Newman of Vernon Hills won the Miss Illinois' Outstanding Teen competition.

This week's timeline of events are as follows:

June 12, 10:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony, $10

June 12, 7:00 p.m. - Preliminary Competitions, $25

June 13, 7:00 p.m. - Preliminary Competitions, $25

June 14, 7:00 p.m. - Miss Illinois Outstanding Teen Final, $30

June 15, 7:00 p.m. - Miss Illinois Final, $30

For More Information on the Event or Purchasing Tickets Go to:

