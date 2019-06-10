West Frankfort city council will decide whether to give money to dance team

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- West Frankfort could help a local dance team go to nationals in New York City. It's something the city council will likely consider at its meeting Tuesday, June 11.

Each year, the city uses half of the money it receives from gaming to invest back into the youth. So far, the city already put money toward the park for a volleyball court, new curtains for the high school auditorium, and a bus for the beta club to go to a competition.

Mayor Tom Jordan says Sloan's Gymnastics and Dance Studio needs help funding its travel expenses to "The Big Apple".

"What we've asked them to do is show us what fundraising they've done," Jordan explains. "Then if we can fill in the gap. If we can do something that would help make this a reality, then I'm going to encourage the council to do that."

The council will likely make a decision at the meeting on Tuesday, June 11.