Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Branch NAACP will be hosting an Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale (441 E. Willow).

There will be a representative from Ameren who will be discussing ways to save on your energy. And they will be giving out kits to all those in attendance. The kits will include energy saving lightbulbs and power strips that will help reduce consumption.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • West Frankfort community concerned over home, neighbor

    Monday, June 10 2019 8:17 PM EDT2019-06-11 00:17:39 GMT

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Some West Frankfort residents say they fear for their lives. They claim a neighbor's living conditions, and his actions, pose dangers to others in the community. 

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Some West Frankfort residents say they fear for their lives. They claim a neighbor's living conditions, and his actions, pose dangers to others in the community. 

  • New Marion police chief eases into the job

    New Marion police chief eases into the job

    Monday, June 10 2019 7:46 PM EDT2019-06-10 23:46:05 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.

    MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.

  • Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

    Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

    Monday, June 10 2019 7:20 PM EDT2019-06-10 23:20:05 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.