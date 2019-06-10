Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

The Carbondale Branch NAACP will be hosting an Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Eurma C. Hayes Center in Carbondale (441 E. Willow).

There will be a representative from Ameren who will be discussing ways to save on your energy. And they will be giving out kits to all those in attendance. The kits will include energy saving lightbulbs and power strips that will help reduce consumption.