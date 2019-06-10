New Marion police chief eases into the job - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Marion police chief eases into the job

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.

Marion's mayor appointed David Fitts to the position last month. He officially started last week. Fitts retired from law enforcement five years ago and just couldn't get used to his new lifestyle.

"I tried to do what everybody says they're going to do, so for the first few months, I did nothing, and I about lost my mind because I was getting pretty bored," Fitts said. "I think I was probably starting to wear on my wife's last nerve, a little bit."

After some time working for a company that makes uniforms for first responders, Fitts took over as Marion's police chief last week.

"The Marion Police Department is something that has always intrigued me," Fitts said. "This is my hometown. I was born and raised here."

Fitts started out with the Williamson County Sheriff's office and later spent more than two decades with Illinois State Police. He also served as director of the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, a group dedicated to drug crimes, for more than four years. He was also in the U.S. Army Reserve for six years.

Marion Mayor Mike Absher says Fitts' experience made him stand out, “I do believe he is, without question, the most qualified candidate that we had and I’m proud of the process that we went through. It wasn’t just somebody that was a friend of mine out of a back pocket or something that you put in the police chief position.”

Finalists for the job were put through a crisis drill to see how they can handle worst-case scenarios.

"As the mayor, I need to know that whoever the police chief is can competently handle a situation like that," Absher said.

Fitts believes he's the first chief in his lifetime that wasn't promoted from within, but despite that, he says everyone has been great to work with.

"I'm sure some of the officers here were very concerned with somebody that they didn't know, haven't worked with," Fitts said.

Fitts said one of his main goals early on is to keep costs down, but eventually, he wants to hire more officers to cover a growing population.

"I am not a budget guru," Fitts said. "That's something we're going to have work together as a team in this office."

Absher said Fitts makes the same base salary as his predecessor, Dawn Tondini, at $82,000 per year. Tondini made a few thousand more with incentives, but Fitts is eligible for those same incentives if he accomplishes certain tasks.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • West Frankfort community concerned over home, neighbor

    Monday, June 10 2019 8:17 PM EDT2019-06-11 00:17:39 GMT

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Some West Frankfort residents say they fear for their lives. They claim a neighbor's living conditions, and his actions, pose dangers to others in the community. 

    WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Some West Frankfort residents say they fear for their lives. They claim a neighbor's living conditions, and his actions, pose dangers to others in the community. 

  • New Marion police chief eases into the job

    New Marion police chief eases into the job

    Monday, June 10 2019 7:46 PM EDT2019-06-10 23:46:05 GMT

    MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.

    MARION (WSIL) -- The new Marion Police Chief says he's settling into the job well and starting to chart out his goals for the long haul.

  • Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

    Ameren Energy Efficiency Workshop scheduled in Carbondale

    Monday, June 10 2019 7:20 PM EDT2019-06-10 23:20:05 GMT

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

    CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you'd like to learn more about how to lower your electricity bill, how to save energy, and how to apply for energy efficiency rebates, you may want to attend a workshop scheduled for later this month in Carbondale.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.