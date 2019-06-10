Evacuation ordered due to flooding in Alexander County

MARION (WSIL) -- In an effort to help those in need stay cool this summer, Ameren Illinois will donate 50 air conditioners to Crosswalk Community Action.
(WSIL) -- Apple is recalling its Apple AC World Travel Adapter Kits because they can pose a shock risk.
EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.
OLIVE BRANCH (WSIL) -- Major flooding along the Mississippi River continues to take a toll on folks in Alexander County.
LONDON (AP) - Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain's Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste.
WSIL - Less humid air has moved across the region and it is delivering blue skies and cool mornings. ...
MCCRACKEN CO. ,KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man told police he smoked marijuana before crashing his SUV into a fast food restaurant
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A man lands in jail after damaging a laundry mat and trying to sell items and the business.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Calvin Webster, 31, turned himself in to authorities at the Jefferson County Justice Center Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU gets a 5 percent increase to their operations budget in 2020. Leaders have big plans to make big changes on campus.
