Evacuation ordered due to flooding in Alexander County

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- The mayor of East Cape Girardeau has issued an evacuation order for part of the town.

This only impacts people living in trailer homes in one section of the community. Water has surrounded their homes for a several days.

The city will cut off power to that area on Tuesday.

The National Guard joined in on sandbagging efforts Monday and will also be back Tuesday.

