West Va. governor agrees to pay delinquent Kentucky taxes

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) - Coal companies tied to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice are promising to pay huge property tax debts owed to some eastern Kentucky counties.

Knott, Pike, Harlan and Magoffin counties received checks last week totaling nearly $1.2 million from Justice companies. The Herald-Leader reports the Justice organization has also pledged to pay an equal amount over the next six months to resolve years of delinquent taxes in Kentucky.

Kentucky's Finance and Administration Cabinet led the negotiations with Justice. The cabinet announced the agreement Monday.

The agreement did not cover Floyd County, where a Justice company owes a tax bill of $671,000.

Finance Secretary William M. Landrum III says the settlement "means the state and these counties no longer have to spend time, money and other resources on lawsuits."

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

