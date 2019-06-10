Staying cool this summer: Ameren distributing A/C Units - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Staying cool this summer: Ameren distributing A/C Units

Posted:

MARION (WSIL) -- In an effort to help those in need stay cool this summer, Ameren Illinois will donate 50 air conditioners to Crosswalk Community Action.

Volunteers will distribute the air conditioners Wednesday, June 12 to pre-selected Crosswalk clients at the Ameren Illinois Marion Operating Center. Other units will be given to residents who qualify, based on their income, as well as seniors, veterans and those with disabilities.

Ameren Illinois said they plan to donate 500 window air conditioners across its service territory this year.

