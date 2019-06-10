Harris-Stowe president Dwaun Warwick leaving post - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harris-Stowe president Dwaun Warwick leaving post

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Dwaun Warmack, president of Harris-Stowe State University, has resigned to become president of Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Provost Dwayne Smith will be interim president during the search for Warmack's replacement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports applications to Harris-Stowe increased from 667 in 2013 to more than 6,000 in 2018. The school also added new majors in communications, psychology and history and now offers more than 50 majors.

The 162-year-old school in midtown St. Louis was created when the all-white Harris Teachers College and the all-black Stowe Teachers College merged after the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 decision requiring public school integration.

Warmack's tenure was also marked by low graduation and freshman retention rates, discrimination lawsuits and failure to comply with federal standards on crime reporting.

