Dry skies continue, one more day - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Dry skies continue, one more day

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Less humid air has moved across the region and it is delivering blue skies and cool mornings. Tuesday will be dry with the next chance of rain arriving Wednesday afternoon.  Morning temperatures will be in the 50s with afternoon readings in the 70s. 

Jim will have an update on rain chances and projected totals on News 3 this evening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.