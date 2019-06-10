Missouri governor signs $30B state budget - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor signs $30B state budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next year.

Parson on Monday approved the package of budget bills for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The budget includes $61 million more in core K-12 public school funding compared to this year. That meets funding goals outlined in state law.

Colleges and universities are each set to get at least $1 million more in funding.

The spending plan also includes $50 million in un-earmarked general revenue on bridge repairs next fiscal year, plus another $50 million for a local cost-share program.

