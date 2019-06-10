7-year-old girl in passing vehicle wounded by gunfight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7-year-old girl in passing vehicle wounded by gunfight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a stray bullet struck a 7-year-old in both legs as the vehicle in which she was riding drove past a Kansas City gunfight.

Police say a 16-year-old also was shot in the ankle Sunday night during an exchange of gunfire outside a 7-Eleven. Police say the teen was waiting outside the convenience store for his mother and two younger siblings when he got into an argument with someone.

The teen was found wounded at the scene. The girl showed up later at a hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

