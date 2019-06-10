Crews find body of toddler swept away in flash flood at park - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crews find body of toddler swept away in flash flood at park

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Crews have found the body of a 2-year-old Kentucky boy swept away in weekend flash flooding at a Tennessee gorge as crews evacuated 64 people from the popular park.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Derek Woolbright told news outlets the body of Steven Pierce of Eddyville, Kentucky, was found about an hour after crews resumed searching Monday.

Tennessee State Parks Assistant Chief Ranger J.R. Tinch said the boy was swept away Sunday as a family member carrying him tried to cross through water during an evacuation at Cummins Falls State Park.

Tinch said the waters rose to dangerous levels in about 2 minutes. Officials recommend visitors wear life jackets and provide them free of charge. The boy wasn't wearing one.

News outlets report 14 people required swift-water or rope rescues.

