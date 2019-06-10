Man crashes into restaurant dining room

MCCRACKEN CO. ,KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man told police he smoked marijuana before crashing his SUV into a fast food restaurant
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A man lands in jail after damaging a laundry mat and trying to sell items and the business.
MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Calvin Webster, 31, turned himself in to authorities at the Jefferson County Justice Center Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- SIU gets a 5 percent increase to their operations budget in 2020. Leaders have big plans to make big changes on campus.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front sweeping across the region early Monday morning finally brings an end to the rain chances and ushers in cooler, less humid air.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- More than 20 Cherokee descendants made their way through Southern Illinois on Sunday during the "Remember the Removal" bike ride.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man is back to walking, talking and even throwing a baseball after a massive stroke more than a year ago.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The final events of Metropolis' 41st Superman Celebration wrapped up Sunday as hundreds gathered at the Superman Square.
DALLAS (AP) - At least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.
HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have stepped up to support children in their community.
