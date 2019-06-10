Man crashes into restaurant dining room - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man crashes into restaurant dining room

MCCRACKEN CO. ,KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man told police he smoked marijuana before crashing his SUV into a fast food restaurant.

It happened Sunday night on Hinkleville Road.

Paducah police say Davis J. Mills, 22, lost control of his Toyota 4Runner as he headed westbound. Mills crossed into eastbound traffic at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses say the SUV did not have headlights on. Mills hit several traffic cones before crashing into Captain D's

Mills got checked out at the hospital and was then arrested on criminal mischief and DUI charges.

