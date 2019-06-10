Former eastern Missouri police lieutenant admits to theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former eastern Missouri police lieutenant admits to theft

WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) - A former eastern Missouri police lieutenant has pleaded guilty to stealing $29,000 from a law enforcement association.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that 48-year-old Paul Kesterson, of Washington, admitted to a fraud count. The former lieutenant for the Washington, Missouri, police department managed the funds of the St. Louis Area Law Enforcement Exploring Association while serving as its director from February 2018 through April.

His plea says an investigation was conducted after a bank called the assistant director about a late credit card payment. It found that Kesterson had been using the organization's account to make personal purchases. No one else was involved.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 10. He faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

