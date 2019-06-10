Woman pleads guilty to buying gun used in fatal shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman pleads guilty to buying gun used in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 39-year-old Independence woman who bought a gun used by a 14-year-old in a fatal shooting has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Rebecca McCrorey pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Police say officers found 20-year-old Kelsean Harvey, of Lee's Summit, dead in McCrorey's home on July 7. A 14-year-old has been charged with manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death.

Court documents say McCrorey owned two handguns and the 14-year-old allegedly used one of them in the shooting.

Officers searching her home found 63.85 grams of methamphetamine. In her plea deal, McCrorey admitted that methamphetamine was used and stored in her home from March to July 7, the day of the killing.

