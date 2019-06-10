Homeless man damages business, tries to sell it to officers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Homeless man damages business, tries to sell it to officers

Posted:

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A man is facing multiple charges after damaging a business in Metropolis.

On Monday June 3 officers were called to the Super Suds on W. 10th Street. 

They found multiple items in the parking lot and discovered the dog washing station was damaged and had water pouring out of broken lines.

Ryne C. Collins, 35, who is homeless, told officers we was selling the items as well as the building.

Collins now faces burglary and criminal damage to property charges.
 

