Man, dog missing in Kankakee River after boat crash

MOMENCE, Ill. (AP) - A man and a dog are presumed drowned after their boat crashed into a logjam on a river in Kankakee County.

Momence Fire Chief Jim Spoon tells The Daily Journal that the logjam on the Kankakee River is about 25 feet (7.6 meters) wide, near the Illinois-Indiana border. Another man who was thrown from the boat Saturday survived.

Spoon says the river was too swift for divers Sunday. Indiana authorities were helping Illinois police in the search.

