SIU leaders ready to utilize more money from state budget

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed the 2020 state budget last week, and SIU leaders have big plans for the millions of dollars heading to the university system.

$83 million will fund an expansion and renovations to the communications building.

$56 million will go to deferred maintenance on the Carbondale campus alone.

Overall SIU got a 5 percent increase to their operations budget at $191.5 million.

Chancellor John Dunn thanked state leaders and laid out more plans for budget money in a blog post. You can read his thoughts here.