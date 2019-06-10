SIU leaders ready to utilize more money from state budget - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU leaders ready to utilize more money from state budget

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker signed the 2020 state budget last week, and SIU leaders have big plans for the millions of dollars heading to the university system.

  • $83 million will fund an expansion and renovations to the communications building.
  • $56 million will go to deferred maintenance on the Carbondale campus alone. 
  • Overall SIU got a 5 percent increase to their operations budget at $191.5 million.

Chancellor John Dunn thanked state leaders and laid out more plans for budget money in a blog post. You can read his thoughts here

