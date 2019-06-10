Illinois cop takes off shoes, gives them to homeless man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois cop takes off shoes, gives them to homeless man

NILES, Ill. (AP) - A police officer in suburban Chicago took off his shoes and gave them to a homeless man who had tripped because of poor footwear.

The Niles police department says on Facebook that Officer Brian Zagorski gave up his shoes Saturday. He also offered a pack with toiletries and clothing, but the man politely declined.

Facebook followers were impressed. Dawn Stenstrom wrote, "Kindness doesn't cost a thing."

