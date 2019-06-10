Kentucky WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky WWII veteran receives French Legion of Honor

Posted: Updated:

WILMORE, Ky. (AP) - A 95-year-old World War II veteran in Kentucky has been awarded the French Legion of Honor, that country's highest distinction.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Alvin H. Perry of Wilmore received the medal Friday in a crowded room at the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore for his participation in the liberation of France. The date was the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Consul General of France to the Midwest Guillaume LaCroix (GHEE'-yohm la-KWAH') said it was an honor to thank Perry.

The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs says Perry was a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, 83rd Infantry Division and landed at Omaha Beach on June 18, 1944. He participated in the Battle of Normandy, where he was wounded in action and captured. He was held captive in Germany and Bavaria for 10 months.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.