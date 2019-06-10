3 Ways to Save: Father's Day

WSIL -- Sunday is Father's Day and if you're still looking for ideas for Dad, we can help with our 3 Ways to Save.

Dads like all kinds of things including tools, lawn equipment and tickets to a sporting event. However, time is something they appreciate most of all. You don't have to go out and break the bank or even spend a dime on the father figure in your life. But if you insist on doing something this Father's Day, here are a few ideas.

Change the oil in his car. You can learn the skill yourself or take the car in and get it done this week.

Fire up the grill. Instead of having dad doing it this year, prepare his favorite barbeque meal.

There are several restaurants in the region that are offering Father's Day specials. That includes Chili's. If you have their rewards program, you can treat Dad to a free order of chips and salsa this Sunday.

Red Lobster has an offer if you buy a $75 gift card, you'll get two bonus coupons to spend between July and September.

Don't forget the Southern Illinois Miners are playing that night at home and kids get a chance to hit the field and run the bases.

