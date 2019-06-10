Mt. Vernon shooting suspect turns himself in

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Calvin Webster, 31, turned himself in to authorities at the Jefferson County Justice Center Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Webster was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 4 in the 2300 block of Perkins in Mt. Vernon. He has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and is currently in jail with a bond of $350,000.

The victim of the shooting was said to have injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.