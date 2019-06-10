Mt. Vernon shooting suspect turns himself in - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon shooting suspect turns himself in

Posted: Updated:

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Calvin Webster, 31, turned himself in to authorities at the Jefferson County Justice Center Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Webster was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 4 in the 2300 block of Perkins in Mt. Vernon. He has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and is currently in jail with a bond of $350,000.

The victim of the shooting was said to have injuries that are not considered to be life threatening. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.