Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Seniors more likely to work longer in big metropolitan areas

Posted: Updated:

By ANDREW SOERGEL
For The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Seniors in major metropolitan areas, especially in the Northeast and around Washington, D.C., are more likely to continue working past age 65 than those in other areas around the country. That's according to an analysis of Census data by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Analysts say the types of jobs in those areas - government, finance, law and academia - are more conducive to keeping seniors working longer.

The analysis shows that among counties with at least 6,000 residents, about 12% have at least 21% of their seniors working or actively looking for jobs. Nearly 25% of the counties are in the Northeast, Maryland or Virginia, and 15% sit within 70 miles (113 kilometers) of New York, Boston, Philadelphia or Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.