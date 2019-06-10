Mississippi River at Chester crests at second highest on record

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested early Monday morning at a preliminary height of 46.48 feet. This makes it the second highest crest on record at this location with the record remaining 49.44 feet set in 1993.

The forecast calls for the river to hold steady near the crest through Monday before slowly starting to fall.

Three of the top five highest crests have occurred at Chester in the last four years. All of the top five have happened since 1990.