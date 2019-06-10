Mississippi River at Chester crests at second highest on record

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested early Monday morning at a preliminary height of 46.48 feet. This makes it the second highest crest on record at this location with the record remaining 49.44 feet set in 1993.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front sweeping across the region early Monday morning finally brings an end to the rain chances and ushers in cooler, less humid air.
VIENNA (WSIL) -- More than 20 Cherokee descendants made their way through Southern Illinois on Sunday during the "Remember the Removal" bike ride.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A man is back to walking, talking and even throwing a baseball after a massive stroke more than a year ago.
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- The final events of Metropolis' 41st Superman Celebration wrapped up Sunday as hundreds gathered at the Superman Square.
DALLAS (AP) - At least two people have been hospitalized after a crane collapsed on an apartment building in Dallas amid severe thunderstorms.
HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Members of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office have stepped up to support children in their community.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois dispensaries are staffing up and remodeling in preparation for the legalization of recreational marijuana.
PLAINS, Ga. (AP) - Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is back to teaching Sunday school in Georgia after taking time off to undergo surgery for a broken hip.
(WSIL) -- One more day of scattered showers, then we should finally see some clearing.
