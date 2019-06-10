Mississippi River at Chester crests at second highest on record - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mississippi River at Chester crests at second highest on record

Posted: Updated:

CHESTER (WSIL) -- The Mississippi River at Chester crested early Monday morning at a preliminary height of 46.48 feet. This makes it the second highest crest on record at this location with the record remaining 49.44 feet set in 1993. 

The forecast calls for the river to hold steady near the crest through Monday before slowly starting to fall. 

Three of the top five highest crests have occurred at Chester in the last four years. All of the top five have happened since 1990. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.