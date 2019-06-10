Daughter charged with killing parents in suburban Chicago - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Daughter charged with killing parents in suburban Chicago

Posted: Updated:

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) - A 43-year-old woman is accused of killing her parents in suburban Chicago.

Police in Arlington Heights say they discovered the bodies of Anne and David Martin early on Saturday. They were repeatedly stabbed.

Deborah Martin walked down from the home's second floor and was arrested after confronting police in the kitchen. She's due in court Monday on murder charges.

The Martins were in their early 70s. Anne Martin was a retired teacher.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.