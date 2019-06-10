2 jump from windows during Missouri apartment complex fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 jump from windows during Missouri apartment complex fire

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people jumped from windows and three were rescued when a fire swept through a suburban St. Louis apartment complex.

KMOV-TV reports that the Rock Community Fire Protection District was called just before 6 a.m. Monday to the Meramec Valley Apartments in Arnold. Fire officials say two jumped from second-floor windows. Firefighters also rescued a woman and her two children.

The Rock Township Ambulance District says two people were taken to the hospital with minor burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

