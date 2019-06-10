2 jump from windows during Missouri apartment complex fire

ARNOLD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two people jumped from windows and three were rescued when a fire swept through a suburban St. Louis apartment complex.

KMOV-TV reports that the Rock Community Fire Protection District was called just before 6 a.m. Monday to the Meramec Valley Apartments in Arnold. Fire officials say two jumped from second-floor windows. Firefighters also rescued a woman and her two children.

The Rock Township Ambulance District says two people were taken to the hospital with minor burns. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

