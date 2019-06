WSIL -- Dayempur Farm is offering people a chance to tour the garden and learn how to make herbal remedies,

On Tuesday, June 18, there is an Herbal Medicine Workshop. It's from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. Bring questions and enjoy a potluck dinner.

You can register at Town Square Market, or by calling (618) 713-5996, or online.