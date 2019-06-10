Water levels fall along Missouri River, upper Mississippi - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Water levels fall along Missouri River, upper Mississippi

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Water levels are falling along the Missouri River and upper sections of the Mississippi River as the latest surge moves downstream.

The Mississippi is expected to crest Monday at in Cape Girardeau at its fifth-highest level on record, closing floodgates and inundating some farmland. But in the St. Louis area, rivers were slowly returning to normal - a process that could take weeks.

Statewide, nearly 340 roads remain closed, mostly in communities located near the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. They have been flooding off and on since March, overtopping and breaching dozens of levees.

