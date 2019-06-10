St. Louis shooting wounds 2 toddlers, 1 critically - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis shooting wounds 2 toddlers, 1 critically

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say two toddlers have been shot and wounded in St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened Sunday in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood in south St. Louis. One of the children is in critical condition, and the other suffered a graze wound. Police say both of the children are around 2 years old.

No other details were released about the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

