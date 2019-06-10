Deputy shoots, wounds driver during Missouri traffic stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deputy shoots, wounds driver during Missouri traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

OSCEOLA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Missouri deputy has shot and critically wounded a driver who is accused of reaching for a weapon during a traffic stop.

KYTV reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon after the St. Clair County deputy stopped the driver for failing to yield. The deputy told investigators that he fired after the driver reached for a weapon. The suspect was then taken to a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released. The deputy wasn't hurt.

The case has been turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate. Pending the results, the sheriff placed the deputy on administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.