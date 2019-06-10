Patrol says 2 people killed in southeast Iowa collision - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Patrol says 2 people killed in southeast Iowa collision

DONNELLSON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a collision killed two people in southeast Iowa's Lee County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the collision occurred around 1:15 a.m. Sunday on Iowa Highway 2, about 4 miles (7 kilometers) west of Donnellson. Troopers say 28-year-old Robert Boyd, of Kahoka, Missouri, was headed west when he failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and crossed the center line. His vehicle struck a sport utility vehicle being driven by 63-year-old Laverne Faulkner.

The patrol says Faulkner and his passenger, 39-year-old Michael Faulkner were killed. They lived in Farmington.

Boyd was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

