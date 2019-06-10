Goodbye rain! Cool, lower humidity air moving in

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold front sweeping across the region early Monday morning finally brings an end to the rain chances and ushers in cooler, less humid air.

Monday will be a breezy day with strong winds out of the north and west gusting to around 30 miles per hour by lunch time.

For the middle of June, it's hard to beat temperatures in the 70s and humidity remaining low for more than a few days. The next rain chance arrives with another cold front on Wednesday afternoon and by the end of the week, dew points are creeping back up with more chances for showers and storms into Father's Day weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.