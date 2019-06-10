Volunteers try to boost fish population at Illinois lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Volunteers try to boost fish population at Illinois lake

SULLIVAN, Ill. (AP) - Volunteers are helping to build habitats to increase the fish population at an eastern Illinois lake.

The Journal-Gazette & Times Courier reports the Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance has organized events to place structures underwater since 2016. Over 500 have been placed and about 200 more are expected this year.

Mike Mounce is an Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist. He says the lake had many trees when it was created in 1970 but the loss of the natural habitats has had a huge impact on fish.

The man-made habitats are constructed of pipes and anchored at different depths of the lake floor. The effort is being paid for by grants and fundraising.

Officials say the effort is critical for the 11,000-acre (4,452-hectare) lake, which boosts area economic development.

